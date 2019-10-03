MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and 2019 NL Divisional Series Thursday lineups

The National League is down to four teams with St. Louis, Atlanta, Washington and Los Angeles headed to the NL Divisional Series 2019 starting Thursday night. Plenty of glittering MLB DFS talent will be on display in the doubleheader, as Paul Goldschmidt, Ronald Acuna Jr., Anthony Rendon and Cody Bellinger all will be in action. With FanDuel offering a $60,000 Thursday MLB Rally and DraftKings running a $100,000 NL Division Collision, there's still a chance to win big with your MLB DFS lineups on Thursday evening. The visiting Cardinals send Miles Mikolas to the mound to face the Braves' Dallas Keuchel at 5:02 p.m. ET, and the visiting Nationals send Patrick Corbin to face the Dodgers' Walker Buehler at 8:37 p.m. ET. But before you wrap up your MLB DFS strategy for the NL Divisional Series 2019, see the optimal MLB DFS lineups from SportsLine's resident DFS pro, Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's been hot in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x right before the All-Star break. Since then, he's had multiple lineups cash between 5x and 10x.

And on Wednesday, he was all over Tampa Bay Rays DH Tommy Pham on FanDuel. The result: Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo homer. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Thursday's NL Divisional Series 2019 games.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies at $3,700 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Albies turned in a fine season in his second full MLB campaign, hitting .295 with 24 homers and 86 RBI. Albies also had a career-best 43 doubles, eight triples and 15 stolen bases, meaning he has speed to burn. And he was hot down the stretch, hitting 35 points over his season average with six doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI in September.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also involves rostering Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson ($3,500 on FanDuel, $4,300 on DraftKings). Don't let his .259 batting average fool you, as Donaldson is dangerous with a bat in his hands. The nine-year veteran smacked 37 home runs and drove in 94 runs as Atlanta won the NL East. Donaldson hits well at SunTrust Park, with 22 of his home runs coming this season coming there.

