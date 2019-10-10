MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and Astros vs. Rays ALDS Game 5 lineups

The American League decides its championship series Thursday, as the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Houston Astros in the series-deciding Game 5 of the AL Divisional Series at 7:07 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow gets the start for Tampa Bay, and he will face Houston ace right-hander Gerrit Cole. Even though the Astros won a franchise-record 107 games in the regular season, they have struggled against the Rays -- slashing just .241/.294/.391 in the ALDS and an .685 OPS more than 160 points below their regular-season mark of .848. With both rosters pulling out all the stops to win and advance, which players on those teams are the best ones to invest in? With FanDuel offering a $100,000 Thursday MLB Rally and DraftKings running a $115,000 MLB Game 5 Finale, there's great chances to win big with your MLB DFS lineups. Before you wrap up your MLB DFS strategy for Thursday's AL Divisional Series 2019 game, see the optimal MLB DFS lineups from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's been hot in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x right before the All-Star break. In the second half of the season, he's had multiple lineups cash between 5x and 10x.

And on Wednesday, he was all over Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto. The result: Soto went 2-for-4 with a game-tying home run in the eighth inning, two RBI and two runs scored. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Thursday's AL Divisional Series 2019 game.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley at $6,500 on FanDuel and $11,400 on DraftKings. Brantley turned in the most productive season of his 11-year MLB career, hitting .311 with 22 home runs, 40 doubles and 90 RBI. Brantley has also been hot at home in his first season in Houston, hitting 12 of his home runs at Minute Maid Park. Brantley's value Thursday is strong, and McClure likes him for your MLB DFS lineup.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Thursday also involves rostering Jose Altuve ($9,000 on FanDuel, $13,800 on DraftKings). Altuve has been hot in the AL Divisional Series against the Rays, hitting .313 with two homers, two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI. Altuve turned in the most powerful season of his nine-year career, hitting 31 home runs with a .550 slugging percentage. Altuve also loves hitting at Minute Maid Park, recording 18 of his homers in his home digs.

McClure is also targeting a player who is undervalued in DFS and set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday.

