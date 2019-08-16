MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Friday, August 16, 2019

MLB DFS players entering tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on FanDuel or DraftKings for Friday's 15-game slate have plenty of tough choices to make. Investing in Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich or Cody Bellinger is a great way to guarantee production, but all three come with a hefty price tag on both sites. They'll eat up a large portion of your MLB DFS salary cap right off the bat, so making the right call on the value of players such as them will be critical when evaluating tonight's MLB DFS slate. And before you enter an MLB DFS tournament like the $175K Friday MLB Rally on FanDuel or the $250K Outfield Assist on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top picks, optimal lineups and MLB DFS advice can help you build the perfect roster.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Thursday, he was all over Twins second baseman Luis Arraez at just $3,000 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings. The result: Arraez went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI -- returning over 12x value on FanDuel. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on Friday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts at $4,100 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings. Betts has recorded three multi-hit games in his last six outings, and now he gets a mouth-watering matchup against Orioles starting pitcher Aaron Brooks, who surrendered nine runs in three innings to the Astros his last time out. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return against Baltimore on Friday.

Another pick he loves: Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon at $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. Blackmon has been on an absolute tear in the month of August. In fact, the 2017 NL batting champion is hitting .357 with 20 hits, six doubles, one home run, 11 runs scored and three RBI. He's recorded at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games, and he'll look to exploit a favorable matchup against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, who enters Friday's matchup with a 6.29 ERA since the All-Star break.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

