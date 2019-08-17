MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Saturday, August 17, 2019

MLB DFS players have a full day of action ahead on Saturday with games beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET and running well into the evening. Much of the action on daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel or DraftKings will center on the main slates in the evening where there will be nine games making up the MLB DFS player pool. It includes a matchup of NL contenders as the Braves and Dodgers battle at 7:20 p.m. ET. Phillies vs. Padres, another matchup with implications for the NL playoff picture, play at 7:05 p.m. ET. Before making the call on potential top MLB DFS picks in those games and others such as Bryce Harper, Ronald Acuna Jr. or Mike Trout, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winning and his optimal MLB DFS lineups and advice can help you make all the right calls on Saturday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Friday, he was all over Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts at $4,100 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings. The result: Betts went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored -- returning around 7x value and 28 points. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on Saturday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Trevor Story at $4,500 on FanDuel and and $5,700 on DraftKings. Story (.288/27/67) ranks in the top 10 in the National League in slugging percentage (.565) and OPS (.920). Additionally, he's a threat on the base paths with 17 stolen bases on the season. He's playing at Coors Field on Saturday against the Marlins and starter Hector Noesi, who has a sky-high 8.18 ERA on the season. McClure's model indicates that Story is absolutely worth the price on Saturday, so confidently build your rosters around him.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Betts ($4,100 on FanDuel, $5,200 on DraftKings), who has five hits in his last three games and is in a great position to exploit a matchup against Baltimore and starter Asher Wojciechowski (4.84 ERA). Betts, who leads the American League in runs scored (112), has a .512 slugging percentage against the Orioles this season. Expect him to again provide big returns on Saturday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.