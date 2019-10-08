MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks for Astros vs. Rays, 2019 ALDS Game 4

The 2019 MLB Playoffs continue on Tuesday as the Houston Astros take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the American League Division Series with a 2-1 lead. The Rays are hosting and won 10-3 on Monday to keep their chances alive, so they'll be seeking another series-continuing win on Tuesday. But because this is the only game on the MLB schedule Tuesday night, that means a limited player pool to derive your MLB DFS lineups from. Winning big in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Tuesday will be all about getting stars into the right slot in your lineups and supplementing with role players in a position to shine. So before you make your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday's 2019 ALDS Game 4, be sure to see the optimal MLB DFS strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's been hot in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x right before the All-Star break. In the second half of the season, he's had multiple lineups cash between 5x and 10x.

And on Monday, he was all over St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in his DraftKings lineup. The result: Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Tuesday's Divisional Series 2019 game. He's only sharing his lineups at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez at $8,000 on FanDuel and $13,900 on DraftKings. Alvarez had a head-turning rookie season, slashing .313/.412/.655 and hitting 27 home runs while driving in 78 despite only 313 at-bats. The left-handed hitter is a bonafide righty-masher, posting a 1.083 OPS against right-handed pitching this season.

On Tuesday, he'll go up against Rays righty Diego Castillo, who has bounced among closing, middle relief and being used as a starter this season. Alvarez is 5-for-12 so far in the series with a pair of doubles. A 1.038 OPS against left-handed pitching means it's going to be difficult for the Rays to work the splits on Tuesday night, making him a compelling play in all MLB DFS formats.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Tuesday also involves rostering Astros outfielder George Springer ($9,000 on FanDuel, $14,700 on DraftKings). At 29, Springer had his best offensive season to date, setting career-highs in average (.292), OBP (.383), slugging (.591), OPS (.974), home runs (39) and RBIs (96).

And while the 2017 World Series MVP is off to a slow start this postseason (0-for-13), he's proven that he's not scared of a big moment with a .941 OPS in the playoffs even with his current slump included. Springer is 1-for-2 against Castillo with an RBI single. Ten of the 13 outs he's made this series have been on balls in play, so he's due to break out.

McClure is also targeting a player who is undervalued in DFS and set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for the 2019 American League Division Series game on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament and cash game lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.