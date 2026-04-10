Friday will feature 15 games, with the final first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. There are a number of high-quality options in the MLB DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy baseball lineups around. Stars like Tyler Glasnow, Shane Baz, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Kyle Tucker, Jose Ramirez, Byron Buxton, Christian Yelich, George Springer and Jackson Merrill are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, April 10

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is New York Yankees infielder Amed Rosario ($2,500 DraftKings, $2,600 FanDuel). In six games, Rosario is hitting .250 with two home runs and five RBI. In 62 games a year ago, he batted .276 with 11 doubles, six homers and 23 RBI. He is entering his 10th season in MLB, including his second with the Yankees. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around stacking Rosario with outfielder Randal Grichuk ($2,400 DraftKings, $2,300 FanDuel) . In 113 games last season, split between Arizona and Kansas City, Grichuk batted .228, with 18 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 27 RBI. He had a .401 slugging percentage as well as a .674 OPS. He is in his 13th season in MLB, including his first with the Yankees. In 70 games with Arizona in 2025, he hit .240 with seven homers and 22 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, April 10

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.