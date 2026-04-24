Friday's Major League Baseball schedule features 14 games, beginning at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET. There are a number of high-quality options in the MLB DFS player pool to build your daily Fantasy baseball lineups around. Stars like Freddy Peralta, Paul Skenes, Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Bobby Witt Jr., Julio Rodriguez, Matt Olson and Kyle Tucker are scheduled to be in action, so you certainly have plenty of directions to go with MLB DFS picks.

Finding someone who can outperform his price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to that and to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, April 24

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Kansas City Royals outfielder Lane Thomas ($2,000 DraftKings, $2,300 FanDuel). Although he was off to a slow start to the season, he has hits in six of the past eight games. He had an RBI single in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. In 620 career games, Thomas is batting .241 with 108 doubles, 11 triples, 76 homers and 256 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Texas Rangers first baseman Joc Pederson ($2,700 DraftKings, $2,500 FanDuel). In 23 games this season, he is hitting .236 with one double, one homer and four RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, April 24

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.