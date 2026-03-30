The first full week of the 2026 MLB season has arrived, and Monday brings a massive 15-game slate that will features virtually all the top hitters in the league such as Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh and many more. With many teams starting their fourth or fifth option in the rotation, offensive numbers could be high around the league, so that should play into MLB DFS lineup decisions for this Monday slate.

Finding players who can outperform price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to constructing a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Monday March 30

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $5,900 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Acuna didn't do much in Atlanta's opening weekend series against the Royals, recording just one hit and one walk. He remains one of the league's most dangerous players, however, and he's expected to be back in MVP form this season as he now enters the season fully healthy after dealing with multiple torn ACLs in recent years. He gets a matchup against the Athletics and starting pitcher Jacob Lopez, who doesn't throw with much velocity and gives up a ton of fly balls, giving Acuna a great chance to put up some power numbers on Monday. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Cubs first baseman Michael Busch ($5,100 on DraftKings, $3,700 on FanDuel), as he gets a favorable matchup against Ryan Johnson and the Angels. Johnson saw limited work out of the bullpen last season and had a 7.36 ERA. This will be his first career start, and Busch is coming off a career-best season with 34 home runs and a .866 OPS. He had four hits -- including two doubles -- in the opening series against the Nationals. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, March 30

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.