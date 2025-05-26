Memorial Day is considered by many the unofficial start of summer, and also the point in the season where you may take closer notice of how your favorite MLB team is doing. The NBA has Christmas Day and the NFL has Thanksgiving as landmark holidays to reflect on in-season performances and common popular days for even novice daily Fantasy sports players to create DFS lineups. With a 12-game schedule for Monday and different contests available throughout the day, what's the best way to form a Monday MLB DFS strategy for Memorial Day?

Mets fans and daily Fantasy baseball players have been underwhelmed by Juan Soto's play since the New York outfielder signed his record-breaking free agency contract this season. But after having three RBI over the last two games against the Dodgers, could he be warming up and serve as a strong play for Monday MLB DFS lineups? Conversely, stars Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have been performing at their prices in the MLB DFS player pool, so they could be popular options for Monday. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure identified Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run, returning 19 points on DraftKings and 24.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Monday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for May 26. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, May 26

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, who is $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Happ has a hit in three of five games since returning from a short stint on the injured list with an oblique strain. He hit at least 21 home runs in three of the last four seasons entering this year, and Happ and the Cubs have the matchup nearly every team has found success against this season, playing the Colorado Rockies.

The Cubs begin a three-game series with the Rockies, who are 9-44 this season, including 3-19 over their last 22 games. The Rockies are starting Carson Palmquist, who is making his third career start and has an 11.88 ERA over his first two outings. The left-handed pitcher allowed seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits with four walks and two home runs over 4 1/3 innings against the Phillies on Wednesday in his last start. Despite being a left-handed hitter, Happ is batting .315 against LHP this season.

McClure is also rostering Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Nootbaar doesn't have impressive statistics this season with a .244 batting average and a .748 OPS, but his metrics signal a far more dangerous hitter. The 27-year-old had a hard-hit rate better than 89% of baseball and an average exit velocity better than 84% of baseball. His bat speed, chase percentage, whiff percentage and walk percentage are all better than at least 84% of the sport as well, so bad luck has seemingly played a role in his statistics.

McClure also loves the matchup Nootbaar is facing on Monday to pair with his metrics. The Cardinals play the Orioles, who are scheduled to start RHP Charlie Morton. The 41-year-old pitcher is 0-7 with a 7.68 ERA and 1.76 WHIP this season. At Nootbaar's price, McClure views him as a strong addition to Memorial Day MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 26, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Memorial Day? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.