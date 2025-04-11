Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is always a popular play for MLB DFS lineups, but Friday's matchup provides even more reason to strongly consider him for MLB DFS picks. The reigning American League MVP has three home runs in eight career at-bats against Giants probable starter Robbie Ray. Including his five walks, Judge has a .539 on-base percentage against the left-handed pitcher and even though he comes with an expensive price, he's a tough player to leave out of MLB DFS lineups.

Judge is hitting .354 as he's off to another tremendous start. He leads baseball in home runs (six), RBI (20) and OPS (1.238). The right-handed hitter has four home runs in 18 at-bats with a .444 batting average against LHP this season, making him a strong option to factor into your Friday MLB DFS strategy. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure identified Phillies shortstop Trea Turner as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored, returning 21 points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, April 11

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. After going 0-for-19 with 15 strikeouts over his first five games of the season, Devers has returned to his All-Star form. Devers is hitting .429 with a 1.145 OPS over nine games in April. He has six extra-base hits, including a home run, eight RBI and eight runs scored over that span to silence all his early-season critics.

The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the White Sox, who are off to a 2-10 start and on an eight-game losing streak. The White Sox figure to be one of the worst teams in baseball yet again and Devers is coming off his second-straight multi-hit performance. McClure expects the recent surge to continue against arguably the worst team in baseball.

McClure is also rostering Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. ($2,900 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Garcia went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Dodgers. He has at least one hit in four of his last five games and can provide strong value at his price for MLB DFS lineups.

The Marlins are starting Cal Quantrill against the Nationals on Friday and the 30-year-old RHP has a 6.00 ERA over two starts this season. Garcia, a left-handed hitter, batted. 288 with a .796 OPS against RHP last season. His OPS was more than .150 points higher against RHP than LHP last season and left-handed hitters had an .823 OPS against Quantrill last year. Quantrill had a 4.98 ERA last season with the Rockies after a 5.24 ERA with the Guardians the year before, making this a strong matchup and value for McClure to use Garcia on Friday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 11, 2025

