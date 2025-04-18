The Colorado Rockies will be seeking improved batting numbers with a new hitting coach on the bench for their game against the Washington Nationals during the Friday MLB schedule. Clint Hurdle takes over following the firing of Hensley Meulens on Thursday. The Rockies have the fourth-lowest batting average (.220) in the National League and have struck out more than any other team in the league (195). Their struggles have not stopped second baseman Kyle Farmer from being a productive player in MLB DFS lineups though, as he is batting .345 with six RBIs through his first 55 at-bats of the season.

Farmer is facing Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, who is 1-2 with an 11.68 ERA in his previous three starts against Colorado.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure identified Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Olson threw five scoreless innings and struck out five batters, returning 21 points on DraftKings and 36 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB continuing on Friday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for April 18.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Nationals outfielder James Wood at $5,900 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. Wood has been the most powerful bat in Washington's lineup so far this season, blasting six home runs in his first 70 at-bats. He also leads the team in runs (12) and has driven in 13 runs, which ranks second in the lineup.

Wood only hit nine home runs in 79 games during his rookie season, so he is undervalued despite his improved power numbers this year. He is facing Rockies starter Chase Dollander, who has allowed four home runs in his first 10.2 big-league innings. Given the altitude at Coors Field, this is the perfect opportunity for Wood to post big numbers.

McClure is stacking Wood with Nationals outfielder Alex Call ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Call has made the most of his first 40 at-bats this season, batting .300 with six runs scored and eight RBI. He drove in Washington's lone run on Wednesday in a 6-1 loss to the Pirates, hitting a sacrifice fly to center field in the ninth inning.

Call has drawn 10 walks and has a stolen base, so he provides value to DFS lineups in several ways. Dollander has allowed multiple runs in each of his first two starts, giving up four earned runs in his lone start at Coors Field. McClure is targeting this favorable matchup by stacking Wood with Call at a reasonable price. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday?