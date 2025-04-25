The Friday MLB schedule features plenty of intriguing matchups, but perhaps none of them are more enticing than Pirates ace Paul Skenes dueling against Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto at 10:10 p.m. ET. Skenes made two starts against the Dodgers during his electric rookie season, going 1-1 with a 5.73 ERA. He allowed four runs on six hits in six innings in his lone start in Los Angeles, which resulted in his second career loss. Yamamoto is coming off consecutive scoreless innings and is facing one of the worst lineups in the majors, so should you include him in your MLB DFS strategy on Friday?

Outfielder Oneil Cruz has been a bright spot for the Pirates offensively, blasting seven home runs this season, including one in each of his last two games. Cruz is one of the most expensive outfielders in the MLB DFS player pool, despite the matchup against Yamamoto. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday (when he last made picks), McClure identified Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Keaschall went 1-for-3 with one run, one walk and two stolen bases to return 21 points on DraftKings and 27.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, April 25

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander at $4,000 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Santander is probably not going to be a heavily rostered player on Friday night after going hitless in three straight games. However, he was riding a nine-game hitting streak prior to that stretch, and he homered twice during the hot streak.

Santander has a favorable matchup against Yankees starter Carlos Carrasco, who has a 6.53 ERA so far this season. Carrasco gave up four earned runs in four innings at Tampa Bay in his last start, allowing at least three earned runs for the fourth time in his first five starts of the campaign. Santander is also playing in a small park and does most of his damage from the left side of the plate, making him a DFS pick to target on Friday.

McClure is also rostering White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($3,800 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Benintendi is on a four-game hitting streak entering his matchup against the Athletics on Friday. He spent time on the injured list earlier this month, but he has been able to get back in form since returning to the field.

The 30-year-old has four home runs in 16 starts, and Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento has been favorable for batters this season. Benintendi is facing Luis Severino, who has given up five earned runs in multiple games in 2025. Chicago's outfielder is not one of the most expensive players in the DFS pool, making him a value pick in McClure's lineup. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

