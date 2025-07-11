The Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Minnesota Twins contest has the lowest over/under for total runs at 6.5 on the full Friday night MLB schedule, and when looking at the pitching matchup, that shouldn't come as a surprise. Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates, which often means both teams on the field will struggle offensively. Skenes has the best ERA in baseball (1.94), and the Pirates average just 3.3 runs per game in his starts. Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan has a 2.76 ERA, so the Pirates could struggle offensively again. Given those trends this season, should daily Fantasy baseball players avoid Pirates and Twins from the MLB DFS player pool when making Friday MLB DFS lineups?

Skenes will always be a popular selection for MLB DFS picks when he takes the mound, but he also comes with a hefty price tag on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. He isn't the only elite ace pitching on Friday with reigning American League Cy Young winner and current favorite on betting sites Tarik Skubal pitching for the Tigers against the Mariners. Should either of these aces be featured in your Friday MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Blue Jays outfielder George Springer, who is $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Springer went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk on Tuesday in his last start before coming off the bench on Wednesday. He has multiple hits in six of his last eight games while hitting .412 with a 1.370 OPS over nine games in July. He also has five home runs, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored this month.

The Blue Jays are playing the Athletics in Sacramento and Luis Severino has struggled and voiced his frustration about pitching in the Athletics' temporary home for the season. Severino is 0-8 with a 7.07 ERA in 11 games in the minor league stadium. He allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings at home against the Giants on Saturday in his last start. Given Springer's strong month and Severino's struggles at home, McClure views Springer as a top option for Friday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton ($3,600 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Stanton hit his second home run in the last three days on Thursday and he has five RBI over his last three contests. The 35-year-old outfielder is on a four-game hitting streak with at least one hit in six of eight games in July.

The Yankees begin a three-game series with the Cubs, who are starting right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen. The 31-year-old has been stellar out of the bullpen this season with a 0.83 ERA in 17 appearances, but Friday marks his first start of the year and starting games hasn't gone well for Flexen in recent years. Flexen had a 4.95 ERA last year and a 6.86 ERA the season before. Given Stanton's price, he's a strong option for McClure as well in Friday MLB DFS picks. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

