The Yankees and Red Sox meet for the second series in the past week with an identical starting pitching matchup as their Saturday matchup, and recent data can be a strong asset when forming an MLB DFS strategy. When Ryan Yarbrough took the ball for New York and Garrett Crochet started for Boston on Saturday, both offenses had big-time performances with elite contributions for MLB DFS lineups. The Red Sox scored eight of their 10 runs off Yarbrough and the Yankees scored five of their seven runs off Crochet, so given this is the second time Boston and New York options in the MLB DFS player pool will see these starting pitchers in a week, should daily Fantasy baseball players form MLB DFS lineups and DFS stacks around any Yankees or Red Sox?

One of the few players who didn't have a standout performance was the most talented player on the field in Aaron Judge. The two-time AL MVP went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and given his huge price tag, is he one to avoid in Friday DFS lineups? Meanwhile, Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez is 4-for-5 with a home run and two doubles in his career against Yarbrough. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure highlighted Giants first baseman Casey Schmitt as an under-the-radar play and one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored, returning 14 points on DraftKings and 19.2 points on FanDuel to return strong value for MLB DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Friday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for June 13. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, June 13

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who is $4,700 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Henderson enters on a five-game hitting streak as he's batting .389 with a .950 OPS over 10 games in June. The 23-year-old shortstop also has an RBI in two of his last three games and has proven early in his career why he was one of the top prospects in baseball. He had 37 home runs and 92 RBI last season with an .893 OPS and although he's off to a slower start with eight home runs and a .779 OPS this year, his hot June is a strong indicator and better representative of his talent.

The Orioles begin a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels, who are scheduled to start right-handed pitcher Jack Kochanowicz. Henderson, a left-handed hitter, is 1-for-3 in his career against Kochanowicz, who has a 5.61 ERA this season. The 24-year-old allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Mariners in his last start, which was the fourth straight outing where he allowed four runs. Henderson is batting .329 with a .954 OPS against RHP this season and McClure loves this matchup for Friday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Angels outfielder Jorge Soler ($3,300 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). Soler had two RBI and a run scored on Wednesday. It's been a rough start to the season for Soler, who has his lowest OPS (.657) since 2017. But he's reached base safely in four of his last five games and has a hit in two of his last three starts, and given his current price drop and matchup, McClure sees value in him on Friday.

Baltimore is scheduled to start Charlie Morton, with whom Soler has plenty of familiarity against. The 33-year-old has a home run and a double in 19 career at-bats against the veteran RHP who is struggling on the mound at 41 years old. Morton is 2-7 with a 6.59 ERA this season and is coming off allowing four runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Athletics on Saturday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 13, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.