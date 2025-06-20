In previous seasons, trading someone to the opposite league meant you may not need to face that player again for multiple years. However, less than a week after being traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants, Rafael Devers will have the chance at some revenge against his former team on Friday. It wasn't a pretty ending in Boston before Devers was traded to the West Coast last weekend, so that could provide Devers additional motivation as an even more intriguing option for daily Fantasy baseball players to consider when making Friday MLB DFS lineups.

Devers has three hits over his first three games with the Giants, so how should he factor into your Friday MLB DFS strategy? Boston is starting rookie right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins, so Devers may not have as much information on him as a long-time Red Sox pitcher, but knowledge of the current rotation and bullpen could make him a more appealing option on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Braves pitcher Spencer Strider as his top-ranked starting pitcher and one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Strider allowed one run on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts over six innings, returning 27.9 points on DraftKings and 49 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Friday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for June 20. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, June 20

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, who is $6,000 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Ramirez is once again flying under the radar with one of the best offensive seasons in baseball as the 32-year-old is seventh in batting average (.318) and tied for 10th in OPS (.908). He's hitting .300 with an .856 OPS in 16 games in June. Ramirez had 39 home runs, 118 RBI and 114 runs scored last year, and McClure loves his matchup for Friday.

The six-time All-Star is hitting .389 with a .988 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season as the Guardians are scheduled to face Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs. The LHP has a 4.52 ERA this season and has allowed at least three runs in four of his last five starts. Ramirez, a switch-hitter, has a home run in one of his six career at-bats against Springs.

McClure is also rostering Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Gurriel has at least one hit in 19 of his last 23 games as after hitting .181 over March and April, he's raised his season average to .257. He hit better than .275 in seven of his first eight MLB seasons, as the positive regression to the mean is favoring Gurriel's better play as of late.

The Diamondbacks begin a weekend series with the Colorado Rockies, who continue their historically poor season. The Rockies are 17-58 overall while allowing 6.1 runs per game, the most in baseball. Austin Gomber is making his second start of the season after opening the season on the 60-day injured list due to shoulder soreness in his left throwing shoulder. Gomber had a 4.75 ERA with Colorado last year and Gurriel has a home run and a double in two of his 14 career at-bats against Gomber. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 20, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.