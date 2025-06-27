The Miami Marlins are enjoying their West Coast road trip thus far, sweeping the San Francisco Giants while averaging 10 runs per game over their final two contests. The Marlins aren't often a lineup daily Fantasy baseball players think to flock when forming an MLB DFS strategy, but after back-to-back games with at least eight runs and now playing at a hitter's hitter-friendly Chase Field against the Diamondbacks, could they have top values in the Friday MLB DFS player pool? Outfielder Kyle Stowers has three extra-base hits, including a home run, over his last two games for the Marlins and he could be an asset for Friday MLB DFS lineups.

Arizona probable starter Merrill Kelly does have a 2.25 ERA over four June starts though, so with a full slate of MLB action on Friday night, what's the best way to formulate MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Wednesday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure highlighted Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto as a value play for one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Conforto went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored, returning 19 points on DraftKings and 24.9 points on FanDuel to return strong value to MLB DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, June 27

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Padres third baseman Manny Machado, who is $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The 32-year-old ranks in the top 25 in baseball in categories such as batting average (.298, 16th) and OPS (.852, 24th) and he hit his 13th home run of the season on Monday. The six-time All-Star is playing more like his former superstar self after two seasons below his career averages in the majority of offensive categories. He's heading into a strong matchup based on head-to-head history on Friday.

The Padres begin a series with the Reds, who are scheduled to start right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez. Machado is 4-for-11 with four doubles over his career against Martinez for a .364 batting average and a 1.091 OPS. The 34-year-old pitcher has a 4.40 ERA this season, including allowing seven runs over 2 2/3 innings against the Twins on June 19. Right-handed hitters have an .824 OPS against him this season as well.

McClure is also rostering Dodgers 2B/SS/OF Mookie Betts ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Betts went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored on Thursday. The 32-year-old is off to a slower start this season, but after making the MLB All-Star team in eight of the last nine years, he still remains one of the top players in the sport. Betts is hitting .256 with a .728 OPS, both the worst of his 12-year career, but that has also lowered his price on DFS sites.

He has two multi-hit games over his last three contests and he has at least one hit in five of his last six games heading into a matchup against Royals rookie left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron. The 25-year-old LHP is off to a strong start to his MLB career with a 2.08 ERA over eight starts, but Betts is a career .295 hitter with a .905 OPS against LHP with the extreme experience advantage. The Dodgers are 10-2 over their last 12 games behind quality offensive outputs, and McClure expects a strong performance from Betts for Friday MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 27, 2025

