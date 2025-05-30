The two biggest teams with the two brightest stars in the MLB will go head-to-head on Friday in the final game of a full Friday MLB slate when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Yankees for the first game of their weekend series in a rematch of last year's World Series. Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are both having MVP-caliber seasons yet again, as shown by both their statistics and prices for MLB DFS lineups on a nightly basis. Daily Fantasy baseball players often try to find a way to build an MLB DFS strategy to fit at least one of these two superstars into MLB DFS picks, so should you attempt to roster either of them when their teams go head-to-head on Friday?

Yankees ace Max Fried is 7-0 with a 1.29 ERA this season and he hasn't allowed, any more than two earned runs in any of his 11 starts this season. Fried starts on Friday, so should you hesitate to roster top Dodgers from the MLB DFS player pool like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or Ohtani on Friday? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd as his top starting pitcher for MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Boyd allowed one run (none earned) over six innings, scattering four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts, returning 31.1 points on DraftKings and 33.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Friday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for May 30. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, May 30

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. After an offseason of rumors around whether this would be Guerrero's final season in Toronto, the Blue Jays and Guerrero agreed on a 14-year, $500 million extension shortly into the 2025 MLB season. Guerrero, who hit .323 with 30 home runs last season, is off to a slower start, below his career averages in statistics like batting average (.279) and OPS (.815), but he's still one of the most intimidating hitters in the sport.

The 26-year-old hit his eighth home run of the season on Thursday after having multiple hits in two of his previous three games. The Blue Jays continue their series against the Athletics, who are starting Jeffrey Springs. The left-handed pitcher allowed two home runs against the Phillies in his last start and Guerrero is hitting .333 with a 1.012 OPS against LHPs this season.

McClure is also rostering Giants third baseman Matt Chapman ($4,000 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Chapman went 3-for-4 with two doubles on Wednesday in his last game and he's reached base safely multiple times in three of his last four contests. Chapman is off to a slower start with a .224 batting average and .750 OPS this season, but his recent production is encouraging for McClure as well as a price drop for Chapman, who is coming off a 27-home run season last year.

The Giants begin a series with the Marlins, who are starting Cal Quantrill. The 30-year-old RHP has a 6.09 ERA in 10 starts this season, and right-handed hitters, like Chapman, are hitting .384 with a 1.035 OPS against him this season. McClure sees Chapman as a strong value piece for Friday MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 30, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.