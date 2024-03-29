The 2024 MLB season began on Thursday, with several players turning in impressive performances to bolster MLB DFS lineups. Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel went 3 of 5 with a home run, three runs and five RBI in a 16-1 blowout win over Colorado, putting his team on the board with a two-run homer in the first inning. He blasted a career-high 24 home runs last year after batting .291 with the Blue Jays in 2022. Should you include him in your MLB DFS strategy for Friday?

The Dodgers also got off to a hot start on Thursday, as superstars Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman all made key contributions. Are there any MLB DFS stacks you should use with those players on Friday? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Freeman went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk, returning 25 points on DraftKings and 34.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season underway, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, March 29. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Yankees outfielder Juan Soto at $6,100 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Soto made a huge impact in his first game with New York, throwing out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning after sparking the team's comeback at the plate against Houston on Thursday. The three-time All-Star, who was acquired from San Diego in December, hit an RBI single to get New York on the board in the fifth inning.

Soto hit .275 with 35 home runs, 109 RBI and 12 stolen bases across 160 starts for the Padres last season. He has a favorable matchup against Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier, who posted a 4.56 ERA in 31 starts last year. Soto has a hit and three walks in five career plate appearances against Javier, so he is one of McClure's favorite picks for Friday's slate.

McClure is stacking Soto with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Judge has eight home runs with 16 RBI and 22 runs scored against the Astros during his career. He is coming off a quality Opening Day performance of his own, recording a hit, a run and a walk in the 5-4 win over Houston.

Judge only played in 106 games last season, but he hit .267 with 37 home runs and 75 RBI. He was even better in 2022, putting together a historic campaign when he hit .311 with 62 homers. Judge is never going to provide additional value on the base paths, but his power makes him an undeniable DFS stud who can carry a lineup on any given day. See McClure's full player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for March 29, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.