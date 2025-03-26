MLB Opening Day 2025 is finally here and there are 14 games on the MLB schedule for Thursday, including Juan Soto making his New York Mets debut as they take on the Houston Astros. Soto's value as a slugger and an on-base machine has made him a star in MLB daily Fantasy for years, but might a move to Citi Field -- which has been a better-than-average home run park in four of the last six years -- make him an even more impactful performer? The MLB offseason has been a whirlwind and there are familiar faces in new places throughout the league.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for MLB Opening Day 2025 is Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper at $5,100 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The two-time NL MVP and eight-time All-Star is already one of the best left-handed hitters of his generation and he's only 32, despite the fact that he'll enter his 14th MLB season on Thursday. His Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals and left-handed starter MacKenzie Gore in DC to open the season.

Gore is coming off the best season of his young career after posting a 3.90 ERA over 166 innings with 181 strikeouts, but Harper tortured left-handed pitching in 2024. He slashed .301/.387/.520 against lefties and he's also started quickly throughout his career. Harper has a .983 OPS in March and April throughout his career and the former Washington icon has a .923 career OPS in Nationals Park.

McClure is also rostering Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe ($2,900 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). A 23rd round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, O'Hoppe quickly established himself as a legit prospect early in his minor league career and was named a consensus top-100 prospect in baseball prior to the 2023 season.

He finally earned a meaningful role with the Angels later that year and he made a gigantic impression by hitting 14 home runs in 199 plate appearances over 51 games in the MLB that season. That earned him an everyday job in 2024 and he continued to show promise by slashing .244/.303/.409 with 20 home runs and 56 RBI in 136 games. Now the Angels will open the season against the pitiful Chicago White Sox, who set a modern MLB record with 121 losses last season. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

