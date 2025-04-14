The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs are two of the hottest teams in baseball entering Monday's 10-game MLB schedule as only the Mets (8-2) have more wins than these two teams (7-3) over their last 10 contests. The Cubs and Padres go head-to-head to begin a three-game series on Monday with strong options in the MLB DFS player pool on both sides such as Kyle Tucker and Ian Happ in Chicago and Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Is this the game daily Fantasy baseball players should target when creating an MLB DFS strategy?

Despite having the best record in baseball at 13-3, the Padres are fourth in their own division in runs scored. San Diego's pitching has dominated, allowing 43 runs, the second-fewest in baseball. Should that make you second-guess spending on high-priced Cubs when making Monday MLB DFS lineups? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure identified Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta as his top-ranked starting pitcher for MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Pivetta tossed seven shutout innings, scattering three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts, returning 37.4 points on DraftKings and 61 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Albies went 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and a stolen base on Sunday in his second straight multi-hit game to extend his hitting streak to six games. He had a home run in back-to-back games entering Sunday and although that streak snapped, he extended his RBI streak to three games.

The Braves are playing the Blue Jays, who are scheduled to start left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas. Although Lucas hasn't allowed a run over 10 1/3 innings in two starts this season, he still has a career 6.28 ERA over 16 previous appearances. Lucas allowed six runs over 4 2/3 innings in two games with the Blue Jays last season after being DFA'd by the Tigers in August. Albies, a switch-hitter, hit .321 with an .858 OPS against LHP last season and McClure views this as a strong matchup for the Braves second baseman.

McClure is also rostering Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson ($3,700 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Torkelson has a home run in back-to-back games and he's tied for seventh in baseball with five home runs this season. He also has at least one hit in four of his last five contests. Torkelson is hitting .309 with a 1.082 OPS, which is eighth-best in baseball.

The 25-year-old first baseman is looking more like his 2023 version when Torkelson hit 31 home runs, compared to last season when he had 10 home runs in 92 games. The Brewers are scheduled to start LHP Tyler Alexander and Torelson has a 1.041 OPS against LHP this season. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

