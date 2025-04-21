Mondays during MLB season usually present a limited schedule of games, which thus means a smaller MLB DFS player pool to choose daily Fantasy baseball picks from. That's the case with April 21, which is also Patriots' Day in several states, as the main slate of games after 6:30 p.m. ET features just six contests. However, what the slate lacks in quantity, it makes up with a high quality of options to fill your MLB DFS lineups. Elly De La Cruz, Pete Alonso, Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis Jr. are just some of the players available for MLB daily Fantasy.

It would be a monumental task to utilize all of those aforementioned players in your lineups and not exceed your MLB DFS salary cap. Thus, low-cost, high-reward options are who you should also target to complement the more expensive superstars. It's these more economical options that often fly under the radar, so you may need some assistance in picking out which will give you the most bang for your buck. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, April 21

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Matt Olson at $4,800 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. After a slow start to the year that had him hitting .193 entering play on April 15, Olson has since gotten hits in five straight games to pull his average up to .233. He has six total hits over this stretch, including three extra base hits and a pair of home runs. He homered on Sunday, also driving in two runs as he has four RBI over his last two games.

Olson's body of work indicates that he's more of the hitter he's shown over the last five games rather than the one who was below the Mendoza Line to start the year. Since the 2021 season, Olson ranks fifth in all of baseball with 159 home runs while ranking second with 464 RBI. He also has an advantageous matchup versus St. Louis as the Braves and Cardinals begin a three-game set on Monday. Olson, who is a career .254 hitter, has a .294 average versus St. Louis, which is his sixth-highest versus any MLB team.

McClure is stacking Olson with outfielder Michael Harris II ($4,400 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). The Braves match up with Cardinals RHP Erick Fedde, and Harris has had considerable success versus Fedde. The outfielder is 3-for-4 in his career against the pitcher, with four RBI and a double. Truist Park has also been a House of Horrors for Fedde as he has a 10.38 career ERA at the Braves' ballpark, which is his highest versus any MLB team (min. 10 innings).

Harris' bat is also heating up, as are his legs. The 2022 NL Rookie of the Year has four hits, three RBI, three runs, two stolen bases and a pair of XBHs over his last three games. When you add in his success versus righties like Fedde (.803 career OPS) rather than southpaws (.731 OPS), then Harris presents great value for Monday's MLB DFS lineups, considering the limited MLB DFS player pool. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

