The Atlanta Braves have been one of the most surprising dispointments of the 2025 MLB season, but with a series beginning Monday against the Chicago White Sox, who have the second-worst record in baseball, this could be a chance for daily Fantasy baseball players to see the results they've been expecting all year from Braves in the MLB DFS player pool such as Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr. The Braves have also won five straight games, so how should they factor into your Monday MLB DFS strategy?

The Dodgers begin a series at Coors Field against the historically bad Colorado Rockies, and with superstars like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, they'll be popular options for MLB DFS lineups as well. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Marte went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and two RBI, returning 11 points on DraftKings and 16 points on FanDuel.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, August 18

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Ohtani, who is $7,000 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Ohtani is second in baseball with a 1.014 OPS and tied for second in home runs (43) heading into another series against the Rockies, whom he has dominated this season. He had two home runs in a three-game series in late June in Colorado, as the Dodgers return to Coors Field on Monday. He has four home runs in six games overall against Colorado this season.

Ohtani comes at a significant price for MLB DFS lineups, but he's worth it to McClure against Colorado, especially against this starting pitcher. The Rockies are starting Kyle Freeland, and Ohtani is 4-for-6 with a double and two home runs against the left-handed pitcher in his career. The 32-year-old has a 5.18 ERA this season, including a 6.52 ERA at home, and McClure will find ways to save money elsewhere to use Ohtani in Monday MLB DFS picks.

McClure is also rostering Guardians catcher Bo Naylor ($2,600 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). Naylor went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Sunday. Naylor has struggled this season with a .184 batting average, but that has dropped his price significantly, as McClure views Naylor coming off a strong performance as a value play to pair in a lineup featuring Ohtani.

The Guardians face the Diamondbacks, who are starting RHP Zac Gallen. Naylor is 1-for-3 in his career against Gallen. The 30-year-old has a 5.31 ERA this season, including a 5.59 ERA at home this season, as Arizona will host Cleveland on Monday. Naylor has 11 home runs this season, two shy of matching his career high, and McClure sees value in this price and matchup for Naylor in Monday MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 18, 2025

