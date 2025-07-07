Two Tommy John surgeries later, and Jacob deGrom is as dominant as he's ever been in his Hall of Fame career. DeGrom made just nine starts over his first two seasons with the Rangers due to his second Tommy John surgery in April 2023 and a setback following the surgery. But this year, deGrom is fourth in baseball in ERA (2.13) and third in WHIP (0.89) as a top pitching option for daily Fantasy baseball players, and you must consider his impact on the opposing team's lineup when forming an MLB DFS strategy.

DeGrom starts for Texas against the Angels on Monday, and the 37-year-old hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his last 14 starts.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Thursday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure highlighted Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 21.9 points on FanDuel.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Monday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for July 7.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, July 7

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The 26-year-old had a double on Sunday after going 3-for-5 on Saturday. Guerrero, who made each of the prior four All-Star Games, isn't having a strong power season in 2025 with his .442 slugging percentage the lowest since his rookie season in 2019, but he still has a solid batting average (.279) and OPS (.824) as a presence the Toronto lineup.

Guerrero hit .323 with a .940 OPS last season to earn himself a 14-year, $500 million extension early into the 2025 MLB season, removing the would-be hottest free agent off the market. Despite limited statistical success, Guerrero has elite metrics this season. His average bat speed is better than 98% of baseball, his hard-hit rate is better than 93% of the league, and his average exit velocity is better than 92% of the MLB. He has the best expected batting average (.321) in baseball, which indicates some bad luck, and at his current price, he's a top option for McClure in Monday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story ($4,000 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Story enters on an eight-game hitting streak, including hitting his 14th home run of the season on Sunday. He has two home runs over his last three games, including a homer in a four-hit performance on Friday. Story has the second-best batting average (.469) and third-best OPS (1.375) in baseball over that span.

The Red Sox return to Boston to play the historically poor Colorado Rockies, who are 21-69 while allowing 6.1 runs per game this season. Monday will be Story's first time playing his former team, as he played his first six seasons in Colorado from 2016-2021. The Rockies are starting left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, who has a 5.49 ERA this season and right-handed batters, like Story, are hitting .352 with a .998 OPS against Gomber this season. McClure expects Story's hot bat to continue against the worst team in baseball to provide value to Monday MLB DFS picks. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 7, 2025

