The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers begin their second series in less than two weeks as another New York team visits Los Angeles on Monday. The Dodgers are coming off taking two of three games against the New York Yankees, including having an 18-run outburst with five home runs on Saturday, but the Mets won two of three in New York in their first series of the year. Los Angeles scored 18 runs on Saturday even without home runs from their former All-Stars like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith from the MLB DFS player pool.

With only seven games on the Monday MLB schedule, daily Fantasy baseball players may want to target Dodgers vs. Mets when forming a Monday MLB DFS strategy. Paul Blackburn is expected to make his first start of the season for the Mets after opening the season on the injured list with a knee injury, and the 31-year-old hasn't pitched a game since August.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure highlighted Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Clement went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and two runs scored, returning 27 points on DraftKings and 33.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day. Three of McClure's top four picks hit a home run, and all four had at least one extra-base hit.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, who is $3,300 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Story went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a walk on Sunday as he has at least one hit in three of his last four contests. The 32-year-old isn't the same elite offensive shortstop he was in Colorado, but Story is coming off a strong road stretch with at least one hit in four of six games with a home run and five RBI over his last three contests.

Story, a right-handed hitter, has had previous success against Angels left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. The veteran is 2-for-4 with a walk over his career against Anderson and Story is hitting .283 with an .805 OPS agaist LHP compared to a .206 batting average with a .550 OPS against RHP this season. Story is a career. 296 hitter with a .956 OPS against LHP, as even later in his career, he's a tough out for southpaws.

McClure is also rostering Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson ($4,000 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Torkelson has seven career plate appearances against White Sox probable starter Jonathan Cannon, drawing four walks while going 1-for-3. Cannon is coming off allowing five runs over 5 2/3 innings against the Mets on Tuesday in what McClure projects to be a strong matchup for the Tigers' first baseman.

Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, had 31 home runs in 2023 and although his power numbers declined to 10 long balls in 92 games last year, he already has 14 homers over 58 games this season to outpace his 2023 campaign. He has stellar metrics this season with a launch angle sweet spot percentage better than 93% of baseball and a barrel percentage better than 84% of the league. He has one of the best eyes in baseball with a chase rate and walk percentage better than 85% of the sport and Anderson surrendered six walks two starts ago against the Athletics. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 2, 2025

