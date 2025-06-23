The New York Mets have fallen from the best record in baseball to now sitting outside of first place with the fourth-best mark in the National League after going 1-8 over their last three series. The Mets were swept by the Braves during this stretch, and the two teams will meet again on Monday with a nine-game slate for daily Fantasy baseball players to form MLB DFS lineups from. Despite the team's struggles, Juan Soto is batting .350 with three home runs over his last six days, so after a slower start, he could still be a top option for MLB DFS picks. Meanwhile, the Braves have been a season-long disappointment, but their star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has produced amid team failures with a .396 batting average, 1.202 OPS and eight home runs over 27 games since returning from his torn ACL.

The Mets are starting Paul Blackburn, who has a 6.92 ERA this season, so should your MLB DFS lineups include a Braves stack of options like Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Acuna from the MLB DFS player pool? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Friday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure highlighted Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Marte went 3-for-6 with a home run, two doubles, two runs scored and five RBI, returning 34 points on DraftKings and 47.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, June 23

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is $6,600 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. When you're having the type of June that Judge is and many see you as struggling, it truly shows your greatness. Judge is batting .271 with a .400 on-base percentage and .971 OPS in June, tied for the 23rd-best on-base percentage and 20th in OPS in the MLB this month, despite a slower month based on his historic run over the last few years. Still, Judge leads all eligible players in batting average (.367), on-base percentage (.468) and OPS (1.195) with his 27 home runs ranking second.

McClure expects an early-season type Judge performance on Monday at the hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Judge had a home run, five hits and four RBI in the last two games he played in Cincinnati, coming in 2023. He has nine home runs in 59 at-bats (one in every 6.6 at-bats) against left-handed pitching this season as the Reds are scheduled to start LHP Nick Lodolo. Judge also has a 1.388 OPS against LHP this season and McClure expects Judge to be well worth his price for Monday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson ($4,200 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Stephenson is hitless in 11 at-bats over his last three games, but he's facing a pitcher who has never gotten him out. The catcher drew two walks against Yankees probable starter Allan Winans, who is making his first start with the Yankees after pitching in Triple-A all year, last season.

The 29-year-old right-handed pitcher had a 7.20 ERA in eight career starts with the Braves over the last two seasons before being designated for assignment in January. Winans allowed 13 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings in his two major league starts last year, including seven runs over 2 2/3 innings against the Reds. McClure expects solid MLB DFS contributions from Stephenson against Winans again this year for Monday MLB DFS picks. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 23, 2025

