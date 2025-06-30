With a home run in three straight games, Corey Seager is one option from the MLB DFS player pool who has been rewarding any daily Fantasy baseball using him in MLB DFS picks lately. The left-handed hitting shortstop was off to a slow start before his power surge over the weekend as Seagar, who has at least 30 home runs in each of the prior three seasons, had just seven home runs over his first 49 games before raising that total to 10 after this weekend. The Rangers begin a series with the Orioles on Monday, and with a limited MLB DFS slate with eight games on the Monday MLB schedule, how should Seager factor into your MLB DFS strategy?

Baltimore is scheduled to start left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers on Monday, and although his statistics are stronger against RHP, Seager does have three home runs against LHP this season. Going with the hot hitter is often a popular MLB DFS strategy, so Seager could be a popular play in Monday MLB DFS lineups. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto as a value play for one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Conforto went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored, returning 19 points on DraftKings and 24.9 points on FanDuel to return strong value to MLB DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, June 30

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham, who is $4,100 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Grisham drew two walks and scored two runs on Sunday, and despite going hitless in four of his last five games, the 28-year-old is having a career year in his first season in New York. Grisham has the best OPS (.813) of his seven-year career, and his 15 home runs through 71 games are already two shy of tying a career-high.

Grisham has plenty of experience against Blue Jays probable starter Max Scherzer, and although it hasn't been great success, Grisham is hitting better now than he has at any time in his career. Plus, the 40-year-old Scherzer isn't quite the Cy Young candidate Grisham faced earlier in his career. Grisham is just 3-for-21 (.143 batting average) against Scherzer, but he does have a home run against him. Scherzer has a 5.63 ERA over his first two starts of the season, and McClure sees that experience leading to positive results for Grisham at a valuable price on Monday.

McClure is also rostering Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Diaz has been one of the best hitters in baseball in June, batting 406 with an 1.102 OPS over 24 games this month. He has the best batting average while ranking fifth in OPS in baseball in June. The 33-year-old also has five home runs, 13 RBI and 16 runs scored in June.

The Athletics are scheduled to start former Rays left-handed pitcher Jacob Lopez. The 27-year-old has a strong ERA at 3.56 this season, but his 1.30 WHIP signals he's been getting himself into some tough situations as well. He had a 5.23 ERA last year while having a 1.16 WHIP in Tampa Bay. McClure expects Diaz to cap off his elite June with a strong performance against his former teammate. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 30, 2025

