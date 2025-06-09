The Atlanta Braves have been one of the most consistent winners in baseball over the majority of the last decade, entering this season with seven straight winning campaigns with at least 88 victories in all six years of a full season. But the 2025 MLB season is on track to break the streak as the Braves are 27-37 and enter Monday with the longest active losing streak in baseball at seven games. Atlanta has had some of the most reliable options in the MLB DFS player pool such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley over recent seasons, but how should they factor into your MLB DFS strategy with the team's struggles?

The Braves begin a series with the Brewers after being swept by the Giants. Acuna has played well since his return from a torn ACL, batting .304 with a .944 OPS over 15 games. He's remained a strong option for daily Fantasy baseball players and MLB DFS lineups despite Atlanta's losses. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, June 9

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, who is $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The 32-year-old remains one of baseball's elite and possibly most underrated hitters, batting. 333 with a .947 OPS this season. He's third in batting and sixth in OPS in baseball, and Ramirez is batting .407 with a 1.133 OPS over seven games in June. He enters on an eight-game hitting streak with at least one hit in 29 of his last 30 games.

The Guardians are facing the Reds, who are scheduled to start left-handed pitcher Wade Miley. The 38-year-old is making just his second start of the season and he allowed four runs over two innings on Wednesday in his first start of the year after missing nearly all of last year due to Tommy John surgery. Ramirez has a home run in one of 15 career at-bats against Miley, and the switch-hitter is batting .417 with a 1.056 OPS against LHP this season.

McClure is also rostering Marlins second baseman/shortstop Xavier Edwards ($4,300 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). Edwards is hitting .455 with a 1.091 OPS over six games in June. He has at least one hit in five of those six games heading into a matchup against the Pirates. Edwards is hitting .284 this year after batting .328 with an .820 OPS last season.

Pittsburgh is starting 25-year-old Mike Burrows, who has a 5.27 ERA in three career starts, all coming this season. Burrows was an 11th-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and didn't make his MLB debut until appearing in just one game last season. He surrenders a 46.5% hard-hit rate, compared to the MLB average of 36.7%, and McClure expects Edwards and the Marlins to create offensive opportunities on Monday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 9, 2025

