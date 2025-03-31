Four days of data isn't enough to reshape your entire outlook on the 2025 MLB season, but it can give you some guidance into forming MLB DFS lineups. Some of the biggest stars in the MLB DFS player pool are notoriously slow starters, such as Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, and this year is no different. Lindor is 0-for-11 over three games to begin the season, lowering his career March/April batting average to .241 and OPS to .743. It's his worst career statistics for any month as Lindor is a career .274 hitter with an .816 OPS, so should you fade Lindor in MLB DFS lineups on Monday against the Marlins?

Juan Soto, one of Lindor's newest teammates, has a hit in each of his first three games with the Mets and already has his first home run after signing his massive contract to move from the Bronx to Flushing, so is he worth the rich price tag you'll need to pay to feature him your MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure identified Soto as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Soto went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk, returning 21.7 points on FanDuel and 16 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB continuing on Monday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for March 31. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, March 31

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for is Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The Cubs traded for Tucker from the Astros this offseason and after having two home runs and seven RBI in a four-game series against the Diamondbacks last week, he's showcased exactly why he was highly coveted on the trade market. Tucker is 4-for-8 with two home runs, a double and five RBI over his last two games.

The Cubs will stay on the West Coast as they begin a series with the Athletics, who will start right-handed pitcher Joey Estes. The 23-year-old had a 5.01 ERA in 25 games last season. Tucker has reached base safely in each of his three career plate appearances (a single and two walks) against Estes and coming off his hot start last week. McClure expects another strong output from Tucker on Monday.

McClure is also rostering Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe ($3,500 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 on Opening Day with a home run after hitting 20 home runs last season. He was a top-100 prospect and one of the elite catching prospects when he made his debut in 202, and he has 35 home runs over 194 career games for a 162-game average of 29 home runs in a season early into his career.

The Angels play the Cardinals, who are starting right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas. The 36-year-old had a 5.35 ERA last season, his highest since 2014. O'Hoppe had strong metrics last season, with a barrel percentage better than 81% of the league and a hard-hit rate better than 79% of the sport. O'Hoppe should be rested after not playing since Saturday and McClure likes his value for MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for March 31, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.