The Colorado Rockies fired manager Bud Black after Sunday's victory, but with that win preceded by an eight-game losing streak, including allowing at least 10 runs in the previous four contests and highlighted by a 21-0 demolition on Saturday, the move wasn't a shock. Picking options from the MLB DFS player pool from opposing teams against Colorado has been a profitable strategy, and a manager firing likely won't change that for daily Fantasy baseball players. The Rockies begin a three-game series with the Texas Rangers on Monday, so should your MLB DFS strategy feature Rangers like Jonah Heim, Adolis Garcia or Josh Smith in MLB DFS picks?

Monday features an 11-game slate, which is a busier Monday than most, so there are plenty of ways to form an MLB DFS strategy. Paul Skenes starts for the Pirates against a Mets team with the second-best record in baseball, so how should that matchup affect forming MLB DFS lineups? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, who is $5,800 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Carroll is one of the most electrifying players in baseball, leading the sport in triples (14) last season and he hit his MLB-leading fifth triple on Saturday. The 24-year-old has the combination of power and speed to make him a daily threat. He has 11 home runs and five stolen bases this year after having 22 home runs and 35 stolen bases last year. He's sixth in baseball in home runs and he's on pace for the best power season of his career.

Carroll has a career-high .920 OPS in his fourth MLB season. Carroll and the Diamondbacks are going up against a future Hall of Fame pitcher in Justin Verlander, but now at 42 years old, Verlander isn't nearly the dominant pitcher he was in his younger years. Verlander has a 4.50 ERA over eight starts with the Giants this year after having a 5.48 ERA over 17 starts with the Astros last season and McClure expects another strong output from Carroll for MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). McClure expects Texas to take advantage of the Colorado arms, who have allowed 11.6 runs per game over their last five contests. The Rockies are starting right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander, who has a 7.71 ERA over six starts this season. The 23-year-old allowed six runs over three innings against the Tigers on Wednesday.

Langford was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and he only played 44 minor league games before making the 2024 Opening Day roster. He had 16 home runs, 74 RBI and 19 stolen bases as a rookie and he's on pace to finish well above those numbers in his second season. The 23-year-old has an .827 OPS after sporting a .740 OPS as a rookie. Langford is hitting .281 with an .825 OPS against RHPs this season and Langford should have plenty of opportunities to bat with runners on base and for those behind him to drive him home. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

