Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray was off to one of the best starts of the 2025 MLB season before allowing seven runs over 3 2/3 innings to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday to raise his ERA to 4.50 on the season. On Monday, he'll go up against the Detroit Tigers, who have the best record in baseball (31-16), so which version of Gray can daily Fantasy baseball players expect when making Monday MLB DFS picks? Should Gray's strong performances the majority of the season make you second-guess using Tigers like Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene from the MLB DFS picks pool in your MLB DFS strategy?

The Dodgers look to rally from suffering their first three-game sweep of the season, coming from the crosstown rival Angels, as they begin a series against the Diamondbacks on Monday. Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs in the previous series and leads baseball with 16 homers this season, as he'll still be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure identified Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Shohei Ohtani as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk, returning 19 points on DraftKings and 24.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Monday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for May 19. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, May 19

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, who is $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Realmuto has at least one hit in six of his last seven games, and he has at least one RBI in three of his last four contests. The three-time All-Star has been one of the top offensive catchers in baseball over the last decade with a career .271 average and .781 OPS.

The Phillies travel to Coors Field to begin a four-game series with a Rockies team that is 8-38, including 2-13 over their last 15 games. The 34-year-old has a .323 batting average and a .910 OPS in 56 career games against the Rockies. Colorado is starting left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland, who Realmuto has two doubles against in 18 career at-bats, and Freeland is 0-6 with a 6.15 ERA this season. Right-handed hitters, like Realmuto, are batting .355 with an .874 against Freeland this season.

McClure is also rostering Angels outfielder Taylor Ward ($3,500 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Ward has a home run in back-to-back games and is currently on a four-game hitting streak. The 31-year-old has at least one hit in six of his last seven games, with four home runs during that span. Ward had three runs scored and three RBI over the last two games against the Dodgers in the Angels' surprising three-game sweep.

The Angels averaged 8.7 runs and scored at least six runs in all three games against the Dodgers. The Angels begin a four-game series against the Athletics in Sacramento and a smaller ballpark that could play to Ward's advantage. Athletics 25-year-old RHP J.T. Ginn is making his first start since April 24 following an elbow injury, so he could be rusty. Ginn has a 4.61 ERA in three starts in his second MLB season, and McClure sees value in Ward for Monday MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 19, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.