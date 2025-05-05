With nearly six weeks of the 2025 MLB season in the books, daily Fantasy baseball players are finally starting to fine-tune their MLB DFS lineups. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been arguably the best hitter in baseball over the last several years, but he's elevated his game yet again this year. Judge is slashing .423/.510/.777 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI over his first 34 games and his consistency often makes him the best option in the MLB DFS player pool.

However, he'll be heavily rostered in all MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s, so you'll have to build variance elsewhere if you're using him in your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. So what are the best value plays for today and how can you craft a winning MLB DFS strategy?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure identified Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Ray threw seven shutout innings and struck out eight in a win over the Rockies, returning 33.4 points on DraftKings and 55 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, May 5

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who is $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Once the consensus top prospect in baseball, Witt has very quickly lived up to they hype. He had 20 homers and 30 steals as a rookie, finished top 10 in AL MVP voting with 30 homers and 49 steals in 2023 and then won a batting title in 2024.

In 2025, Witt is slashing .306/.379/.493 and he's finally starting to drive the ball out of the ballpark after a slow start to the season from a power standpoint. Witt has hit two homers in his last four games and is now up to four on the season, but also leads the American League with 13 doubles. He's hitting .305 in his career against the White Sox and is hitting .312 at home so far this season.

McClure is also rostering Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Raleigh is already well-established as one of the best power-hitting catchers in baseball after slugging 91 home runs over the last three seasons. However, he's been even better in 2025, leading the MLB with 12 home runs over his first 33 games.

There's nothing in particular that stands out in Raleigh's batted-ball profile to indicate that his success this season isn't sustainable. Hit average exit velocity (91.6 mph), hard-hit contact rate (47.7%), flyball rate (39.8%) and BABIP (.250) all fell well in line with his career averages. In six career plate appearances against Athletics starter Luis Severino, Raleigh is 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two walks. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 5, 2025

