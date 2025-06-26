Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was one of the most discussed players in baseball this offseason, despite him not being a free agent until the following postseason. But Guerrero and Toronto silenced those conversations after agreeing to a 14-year, $500 million deal early into the 2025 MLB season. The son of an MLB Hall of Famer is below his career averages with a .282 batting average and .837 OPS with just 11 home runs over 78 games, his lowest home run per game rate since his rookie season in 2019. However, there's more to consider when forming a Thursday MLB DFS strategy.

Guerrero is going up against a pitcher he has plenty of career success against, going 4-for-8 with a home run and a walk against Guardians probable starter Tanner Bibee. Should that make him a more attractive option for daily Fantasy baseball players when making MLB DFS lineups despite a slower start? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a DFS and betting expert for SportsLine. He enters the 2024 calendar year with multiple five-figure tournament cashes on his DFS resume.

Kaylor's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, June 26

One of Kaylor's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena, who is $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Pena has at least one hit in six of his last seven games, and he's hitting .400 with two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored over that span. The 27-year-old is fifth in baseball with a .325 batting average, and he has a double in three straight games.

The Astros are facing the Phillies, who are starting left-handed pitcher Christopher Sanchez. The 28-year-old LHP is having a strong season with a 2.87 ERA, but the right-handed hitting Pena is batting .348 with a .955 OPS against LHP this season. Right-handed hitters are batting .243 compared to LHP at .177 against Sanchez, and Kaylor expects Pena to find success even if Sanchez has a quality outing.

Kaylor is also rostering Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez ($5,900 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Hernandez has three hits over the first two games against Colorado as the Dodgers continue their series at Coors Field against the historically poor Rockies. Colorado is starting LHP Austin Gomber, who allowed nine runs on 12 hits, including three home runs, over 4 2/3 innings against the Diamondbacks on Friday in his last start. Gomber has an 8.38 ERA in two starts this season.

Hernandez enters on a five-game hitting streak, and he has at least one hit in 11 of his last 13 contests. He has two multi-hit games over his last three contests, and Kaylor expects another strong performance from Hernandez on Thursday. See Kaylor's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 26, 2025

