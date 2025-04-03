Setting your MLB DFS lineups might become a little ritualistic later in the season, but the beginning part of every year is all about discovery and honing in on reliable starting pitching is a big part of the process. Astros right-hander Hunter Brown turned in a quality start against the Mets, giving up three earned runs and striking out seven over six innings in a loss. In a short slate on Thursday, he will be a popular option in the MLB DFS player pool, but you might consider using your starting pitcher slots to create variance given the light MLB schedule.

Meanwhile, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers could be a buy-low candidate after finally breaking through with two hits on Wednesday. He had started the season 0-for-19 with 15 strikeouts but could be worth exposure in your MLB DFS lineups today. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure identified Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites once again. The result: Suzuki went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI, returning 53.9 points on FanDuel and 39 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB continuing on Thursday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for April 3.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, April 3

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg at $4,600 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. The 26-year-old former first-round pick made his first All-Star team last season. He finished the year with a .792 OPS while hitting 18 home runs and driving in 63 at a position that often lacks run production.

Now, he's off to a blistering start, having clubbed three home runs in five games. He's 8-for-21 on the season and has a 1.244 OPS. The Red Sox starter gave up seven hits and two home runs over 5 2/3 innings in his first start of the year, making Westburg a valuable option to include in your MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Phillies shortstop Trea Turner ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Turner is a .296 lifetime hitter that has at least 20 home runs and 19 stolen bases in each of the last four seasons. The power-speed combo has made him a constant in MLB DFS lineups over the years.

The three-time All-Star missed a couple of games because of back spasms, but he returned as a pinch hitter on Monday to draw a walk and score a run late. Then he was put back into the lineup on Wednesday after a rainout and went 3-for-5 with an RBI. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 3, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday.

