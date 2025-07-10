Cal Raleigh wouldn't have been many people's pick to lead baseball in home runs with the All-Star Break approaching, but the Mariners catcher has already secured his third straight 30-home run season, and the 28-year-old launched his MLB-leading 36th homer on Tuesday against the Yankees. He's been the top catcher in the MLB DFS player pool this season, and with three home runs over his last five games, Raleigh is always an option daily Fantasy baseball players should consider when forming an MLB DFS strategy.

The Yankees are sending Marcus Stroman, who has a 7.45 ERA over his first five starts, to the mound against Raleigh and the Mariners. Raleigh has been a boom-or-bust performer lately, going 4-for-27 (.148) over his last eight games with all four of those hits going for home runs as a high-ceiling option for MLB DFS lineups. Aaron Judge, who is second in the MLB home run chase, also has three home runs over his last five games, as a high-powered option on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Duran went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, and a walk, returning 25 points on DraftKings and 34.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, who is $3,800 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Albies extended his on-base streak to five games on Wednesday as a part of Atlanta's 9-2 victory over the Athletics to snap its five-game losing streak. The Braves have been a disappointment this season, and Albies has played a role in that with a career-low .221 batting average and .604 OPS. Despite just a .292 on-base percentage, the fact he's reached base in 10 of the last 11 games is an encouraging sign heading into a quality matchup.

The Athletics are starting left-handed pitcher J.P. Sears, and the switch-hitting Albies dominated against LHP last season. He hit .321, nearly 100 points higher than his average against RHP, with an .858 OPS, more than 200 points higher than against RHP, against LHP last season. Sears has a 5.63 ERA in eight home starts this season, as McClure sees value in Albies at his reduced price for Thursday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Angels shortstop Zach Neto ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Neto went 2-for-5 with two runs scored on Wednesday. He has multiple hits in two of his last three games while scoring at least one run in all three contests. The 24-year-old has seven hits over his last seven games, and he's improved his batting average and OPS in each of his first three seasons, currently hitting a career-best .267 with a .783 OPS this season.

Neto should feel comfortable in the batter's box as well against Rangers probable starter Patrick Corbin. The shortstop is 2-for-3 with a home run against the LHP. Right-handed hitters, like Neto, are batting .272 with a .748 OPS against Corbin this season, and the 35-year-old had a 5.28 ERA over five June starts. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

