After a day off on Monday, the New York Yankees will return to action on Tuesday to see if their "torpedo bats" can still fuel their record-setting home run pace. The Yankees hit 15 home runs over their first three games (including four from two-time AL MVP Aaron Judge) and will host the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. So how many Yankees should be under consideration for your MLB DFS lineups and who else from the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting?

Meanwhile, Chris Sale will be back on the bump for the Atlanta Braves after winning his first Cy Young award last season following seven previous top-six finishes in Cy Young voting. Sale won the National League pitching triple crown last year, but a matchup against the world-champion Dodgers could lead to lower-than-usual ownership rates in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings tonight. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure identified Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Tucker went 4-for-7 with a home run and three RBI, returning 50.3 points on FanDuel and 37 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, April 1

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Nationals shortstop C.J. Abrams at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The 24-year-old is a former first-round pick and was a centerpiece of Washington's return when the Nationals dealt Juan Soto to the Padres in 2022. Now he's evolved, as expected, into one of the game's best young shortstops.

Abrams made his first all-star team last year and finished the season with 20 home runs, 65 RBI and 31 stolen bases. He's only 3-for-17 over the first four games of the season but does have a home run and a stolen base, and that power-speed combo is why he's been a favorite for MLB daily Fantasy players over the last couple seasons. He'll take on Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios on Tuesday, who gave up nine hits (three of which left the ballpark) and six earned runs in his first start of the season.

McClure is also rostering Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts ($5,500 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). Despite dealing with a stomach bug that reportedly caused him to lose 20 pounds in March, the eight-time All-Star and former AL MVP is off to a 5-for-13 start with five runs scored, two home runs and four RBI.

Betts is slashing .294/.373/.524 for his career with 273 home runs and 188 stolen bases in his 12th MLB season and he continues to catalyze at the top of the Los Angeles lineup. He's also 4-for-12 in his career against Sale and has a career .916 OPS against left-handed pitching. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

