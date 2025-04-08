After a tough weather day contributed to only 78 runs being scored over 11 games on Monday, the Tuesday MLB weather forecast looks a little more conducive to scoring. Temperatures will still be in the 30s and 40s at stadium across the East Coast and Midwest, but less precipitation and more favorable wind conditions should aid in run production. So how big of a factor should weather be as you craft your MLB DFS strategy and who are the best options in the MLB DFS player pool?

Starting pitching is always essential to putting together a winning MLB DFS lineup and Mariners righty Luis Castillo is sure to be a popular option on Tuesday. Castillo earned his first win of the season against the Tigers six days ago by giving up two runs over seven innings and striking out five, but can he have another strong showing against a loaded Astros lineup?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure identified Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Schwellenbach only allowed two hits over eight shutout innings and struck out 10 without issuing a walk in a win over the Marlins, returning 64.0 points on FanDuel and 40.8 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

With the 2025 MLB continuing on Tuesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for April 8.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, April 8

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Padres outfielder Brandon Lockridge at $2,300 on DraftKings and $2,400 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Lockridge doesn't pack a lot of punch, but the former fifth-round pick out of Troy worked his way into the big league by honing his plate approach and taking advantage of hit athleticism. He stole 86 bases in 196 games in the minors over the last two seasons while hitting over .300 and and posting an OBP of nearly .400.

That earned him a late-season call-up for the Padres last season where he went 2-for-12 with a home run, an RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases in 12 games. This year, his speed and defense has earned him a role as San Diego's fourth outfielder and he's expected to have an opportunity to start on Tuesday night against Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs.

McClure is also rostering Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). After winning AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, Henderson emerged as an MVP candidate in 2024 by posting an .893 OPS with 37 home runs, 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

After battling a minor injury to start the season, Henderson went 1-for-13 over his first three games but did deliver a multi-hit game and steal two bases with two runs scored on Monday. That performance returned 24.0 points on FanDuel and 30.4 on DraftKings, and he has a potentially juicy matchup on Tuesday against Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly. He gave up nine hits and three home runs in his last start against the Yankees.

