Paul Skenes takes the mound on Tuesday for the suddenly red-hot Pittsburgh Pirates, but the 23-year-old ace is coming off his worst performance of the season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft allowed four runs over four innings against the Brewers on Wednesday, but still, he's fourth in baseball with a 2.12 ERA heading into a matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Should his last start alter how daily Fantasy baseball players form a Tuesday MLB DFS strategy?

Pittsburgh scored 30 runs over its three-game sweep of the Mets over the weekend, and followed that with a 7-0 win over the Cardinals on Monday. Pirates options in the MLB DFS player pool, such as Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and Ke'Bryan Hayes, have been assets at reasonable prices on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings over the last few days and could be assets to Tuesday MLB DFS lineups? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Mariners pitcher George Kirby as one of his top starting pitchers for MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Kirby allowed one run on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts over six innings, returning 23.7 points on DraftKings and 40 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, July 1

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Astros first baseman Christian Walker, who is $4,100 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The 34-year-old had a hit in three straight games, including two doubles, before going 0-for-4 on Sunday, and although it hasn't been the start Houston expected when signing Walker to a three-year, $60 million contract as a free agent this winter, a series against the Colorado Rockies can certainly change that. The Rockies are 19-65 while allowing 6.1 runs per game entering Tuesday.

Walker has 10 home runs midway through the 2025 MLB season after averaging 31.2 homers per game over the last three seasons with the Diamondbacks. Much of that production came against the Rockies with Walker a career .322 hitter with a 1.006 OPS and 25 home runs in 88 career games against Colorado. McClure expects Walker to capitalize on playing Colorado for Tuesday MLB DFS lineups, plus the slugger comes at a cheaper price due to his slower start this year.

McClure is stacking Walker with Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Paredes has five hits over his last three games, including a home run on Saturday. Paredes is hitting a career-high .254 in his sixth MLB season with an .826 OPS, the second-best of his career. He hit 31 home runs in 2023 with the Rays and he had 17 long balls midway through this season. McClure wouldn't be surprised to see that power on display at Coors Field on Tuesday.

The Rockies are starting right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander, who has a 6.06 ERA over 13 starts in his rookie season. He had a 5.70 ERA in five June starts, and Paredes, a right-handed hitter, has better splits against RHP this season. The 26-year-old is batting .267 with an .842 OPS against RHP compared to .175 with a .727 OPS against LHP this year. McClure likes the price and value on both of these Astros, as he expects a big-time performance from the Houston lineup on Tuesday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

