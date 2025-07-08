The two defending league champions have been playing some of their worst baseball over the last few games with the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on a four-game losing streak while being outscored, 38-7, during that span, and the American League champion New York Yankees finally snapping their six-game losing streak on Sunday. Shohei Ohtani has only four hits and no home runs over his last six games for the Dodgers, but Aaron Judge has been doing his part with a .450 batting average and 1.586 OPS with three home runs and seven RBI over his last six contests for the Yankees, so how should these two expensive superstars factor into forming a Tuesday MLB DFS strategy for daily Fantasy baseball players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

The Dodgers play the Brewers, who are throwing rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski against future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw. The 23-year-old Misiorowski has a 3.20 ERA over his first four starts, but he'll face his toughest test yet with stars like Dodgers Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Ohtani available for MLB DFS lineups. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez as one of his top starting pitchers for MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Sanchez allowed one run on seven hits with one walk and eight strikeouts over seven innings, returning 24.9 points on DraftKings and 56 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Tuesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for July 8. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, July 8

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, who is $3,600 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The Braves have been one of the biggest disappointments in the 2025 MLB season with a 39-50 record, including 2-9 over their last 11 games. Albies has his share of the blame with a career-low .222 batting average and .606 OPS. But the nine-year veteran second baseman has been one of the best offensive second basemen over recent seasons. He has a hit in back-to-back games and in seven of his last nine contests. McClure sees Tuesday as an opportunity to capitalize on his potential at a cheaper price in a strong matchup.

The Athletics are starting left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs on Tuesday, and the switch-hitting Albies was one of the most dangerous hitters in the sport against LHP last season. He hit .321, nearly 100 points higher than his average against RHP, with an .858 OPS, more than 200 points higher than against RHP, against LHP last season. Although those numbers haven't translated to near the same success this year, McClure believes that could change against Springs.

McClure is stacking Albies with Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($4,400 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Riley has multiple hits in two of his last three games, with three multi-base hits during that span. The two-time All-Star is hitting .273 with a .756 OPS, as he's not having one of his best seasons either. Riley had at least 33 home runs in three straight seasons from 2001-2023 before hitting 19 homers in 110 games last year. He has 13 home runs in 89 games this season.

But McClure expects Riley to take advantage of this matchup as well. The Braves travel to Sacramento, which has been a hitter-friendly park this year in a smaller minor league stadium with the Athletics in between leaving Oakland and moving to Las Vegas as their future permanent home. Springs has a 4.73 ERA in seven games (six starts) at home this season. McClure expects big things from the Atlanta offense and this DFS stack for Tuesday MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 8, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.