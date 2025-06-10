A couple of highly-touted prospects have joined the MLB DFS player pool recently in Jac Caglianone and Roman Anthony. The former is known for his prodigious power as he homered in an NCAA record nine straight games while at Florida, while Anthony was the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball before being called up on Monday. Newcomers can often be had as bargains as MLB DFS picks as sites aren't exactly sure what their market price point is in the majors. Economical options is what MLB daily Fantasy players seek as they can then pair them with heavy hitters in MLB DFS lineups.

There is no shortage of those star players that can be utilized as daily Fantasy baseball picks or in MLB DFS stacks. You could roster MVP duos like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger of the Yankees or Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers. Finding underrated, and undervalued, players allows your MLB DFS strategy to go in many different directions. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. Carroll reached base twice and launched his 19th home run of the season, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Tuesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for June 10. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, June 10

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The 2022 NL MVP is having a resurgent season after seeing his home runs, RBI and batting average dip in each of the last two years. Goldschmidt is hitting .312 on the season, which is the third-best average of his career. That average ranks eighth in the American League, and he's also in the top 10 in both hits (74) and runs (40).

Goldschmidt will see a southpaw on the mound in rookie Noah Cameron of the Royals. The former D-Back and Cardinal has absolutely smashed lefties this season to the tune of a slash line of .473/.574/.818. His 1.392 OPS versus LHPs is the second-best in the majors, trailing only his teammate in Judge. For Goldschmidt to not be priced amongst the top eight most expensive first basemen on either DraftKings or FanDuel makes him an absolute steal for Tuesday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos ($4,800 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel). Ramos is hitting .294 on the season and has collected five hits over his last three games. He enters play on Tuesday on a 12-game on-base streak in which his OPS is .949 over this stretch. This comes after a breakout 2024 season in which Ramos went from starting the season in the minors to making the MLB All-Star Game as he had 22 home runs and 76 RBI on the season.

Ramos has ideal conditions to go off on Tuesday, starting with the fact that the Giants are in the hitter's haven of Coors Field. The thin air of Denver should help Ramos, as should the fact that he's facing rookie pitcher, Carson Palmquist, who has been lit up on the mound. The LHP has an 8.50 ERA across four starts and allowed 10 hits and six earned runs in his lone home start. Palmquist is also allowing a .315 batting average to right-handed batters like Ramos, as he's poised to greatly outproduce his MLB DFS price tags. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 10, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.