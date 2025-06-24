One of the top prospects in baseball is making his introduction to the MLB DFS player pool when Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns takes the mound on Tuesday. Burns, the No. 11 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, and after pitching to a 1.77 ERA over 13 minor league starts since his selection, he's been promoted to the show and is an option for MLB DFS lineups. His first introduction to the majors won't be easy, as he'll face one of the best players of this generation in Aaron Judge, who hit his 28th home run of the season on Tuesday, and the Yankees.

How should daily Fantasy baseball players feel about Burns, who secured the highest signing bonus in MLB history ($9.25 million), in his highly anticipated MLB debut when making Tuesday MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Judge went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Tuesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for June 24. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, June 24

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Shohei Ohtani, who is $7,200 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, walk, five RBI and three runs scored on Sunday in the Dodgers' last game. He's the overwhelming favorite nearly halfway through the 2025 MLB season to win his third straight MVP, leading the National League in statistics such as home runs (26), slugging percentage (.624), OPS (1.014) and runs scored (76).

The Dodgers travel to Coors Field to begin a series with the Rockies, and with the combination of playing the last-place Rockies plus the altitude at Coors Field, it's hard to justify anyone having a higher ceiling than Ohtani on Tuesday. Ohtani had three home runs and 11 RBI in seven games at Coors Field last year as he makes his first appearance in Colorado this season. He is 3-for-8 with a home run in his career against Rockies probable starter German Marquez.

McClure is also rostering Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran ($4,500 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Duran doubled on Monday as he has four hits over his last four games. Duran led baseball in doubles (48) and triples (14) last year as he totaled 83 extra-base hits, the fourth most in baseball. He's off to a slower start batting .257, but he leads the American League in triples (eight). He's hit at least .285 in each of the prior two seasons, so the law of averages favors a hot streak coming soon.

Duran has a strong history against Angels probable starter Tyler Anderson, despite them both being left-handers. The 28-year-old has two doubles in seven career at-bats against Anderson. The 35-year-old Anderson has an 8.10 ERA in four starts in June, including allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings to Boston on June 2, as McClure likes this matchup and price for Duran. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 24, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.