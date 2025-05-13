Padres third baseman Manny Machado is coming off his fifth multi-hit performance over his last six contests yesterday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, which is the longest active hitting streak in the MLB. The six-time All-Star is batting .467 with a 1.151 OPS during his hitting streak to raise his batting average to .331 this season. Given his hot bat lately and entering a matchup against Angels right-handed pitcher Jose Soriano, who Machado has hit a home run off in one of his three career at-bats against, should Machado be a top option for daily Fantasy baseball players when making Tuesday MLB DFS picks?

Astros catcher Yainer Diaz is the only other option in the MLB DFS player pool to have an active double-digit hitting streak (10 games), and he enters Tuesday with either multiple hits or a home run in each of his last four games, so how should he factor into your Tuesday MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure identified Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Carroll went 2-for-3 with a walk and two solo home runs, returning 30 points on DraftKings and 40.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, May 13

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani, who is $6,500 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The back-to-back MVP Award winner is off to another strong start with a slash line of .308/.410/.641 for the third-best OPS (1.051) in baseball this season. He's tied for fifth with 12 home runs and is coming off going 2-for-5 against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Ohtani has a nine-game hitting streak with five home runs, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored over that span. He's hit a home run in four of his last seven games heading into a matchup against Athletics left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs, whom Ohtani has tripled against in one of six career at-bats. Despite being a left-handed hitter, Ohtani has been even tougher to retire for LHPs as he's hitting .360 against southpaws this season. Ohtani is a reliable option in MLB DFS lineups on nearly any night, but McClure expects a big performance from the elite hitter on Tuesday.

McClure is also rostering Rangers catcher Jonah Heim ($4,300 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). Heim had a home run on Sunday in his last game, and he's recorded at least one hit in six of his last eight contests. The 29-year-old is hitting a career-high .266 this season with his second-best OPS (.744) over his six-year career and is two years removed from having 95 RBI in an All-Star campaign in 2023.

Heim has a great matchup on Tuesday as the Rangers continue their series against the Rockies, who have allowed the most runs in baseball (6.4 runs per game) this season. Colorado is scheduled to start LHP Kyle Freeland, who allowed nine runs (five earned) on 11 hits over three innings against the Tigers on Thursday to raise his ERA to 6.41 this season. Heim, a switch-hitter, is batting .323 with a .963 OPS agianst LHP this season and McClure eyes him as a top value for Tuesday MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 13, 2025

