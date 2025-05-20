Yankees fans weren't pleased with Cody Bellinger's production as the Juan Soto replacement early into the 2025 MLB season, but after hitting a home run in back-to-back games of the Subway Series against the Mets and currently having a 13-game hitting streak, the last two weeks of Bellinger are more what Yankees fans and daily Fantasy baseball players expected entering the year. Bellinger is batting .377 with a 1.129 over his 13-game hitting streak as a strong addition to MLB DFS lineups, which included a grand slam on Sunday. Bellinger has a .391 batting average in 23 career at-bats against Rangers probable starter Patrick Corbin, so how should he factor into your Tuesday MLB DFS strategy?

Meanwhile, Soto has gotten off to a slow start with the Mets and now has some people questioning his effort lately. Soto has no home runs or multi-hit games over his last nine contests, so is he worthy of his high price to be included in MLB DFS lineups? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure identified Phillies outfielder Alec Bohm as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Bohm went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, returning 19 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, May 20

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Astros second baseman/outfielder Jose Altuve, who is $4,000 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The nine-time All-Star is off to a slow start with a .236 batting average and .627 OPS, but after hitting .295 or better in each of the last three seasons alongside his .304 career average over 15 seasons, Altuve remains a staple of the MLB DFS player pool.

Altuve is 4-for-7 with a walk in his career against Rays probable starter Zack Littell. His slower start has dropped Altuve's price for MLB DFS lineups, but given his career success against Littell, McClure views him as a top value for MLB DFS picks.

McClure is also rostering Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Castellanos went 2-for-5 with two runs scored against Colorado on Monday as the Phillies continue their series against the struggling Rockies. Colorado is 8-39 this season, including 2-14 over their last 16 games, and the Rockies are starting 30-year-old Antonio Senzatela on Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher has a 6.39 ERA over nine starts this season after having a 6.57 ERA over three starts last year.

Castellanos is batting .282, his highest average since 2021, this season. He has strong metrics as well, with a launch angle sweet spot percentage better than 96% of the sport. He is 4-for-10 with a double, a triple and a walk in his career against Senzatela and McClure expects a strong output from him on Tuesday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

