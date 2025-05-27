Corbin Burnes has been about as dominant as the Diamondbacks could have hoped when they signed him to a six-year, $210 million deal this offseason. The 2021 National League Cy Young winner, who has made four straight All-Star Games, has a 2.73 ERA, his lowest since his Cy Young season, through nine starts. He has a 1.44 ERA over his last five starts, and with the 30-year-old set to take the mound against the Pirates on Tuesday, how should he factor into your MLB DFS lineups?

The Pirates haven't had many appealing options for daily Fantasy baseball players in the MLB DFS player pool, ranking last in the MLB in runs scored (2.98) and fourth-worst in batting average (.224). Burnes isn't cheap for MLB DFS lineups, but given his dominance paired with Pittsburgh's offense ineptitude at times, is he worth spending up to feature in your Tuesday MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet as his top-ranked starting pitcher as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Crochet allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings, returning 28.8 points on DraftKings and 51 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, May 27

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who is $3,600 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Nimmo snapped an 0-for-16 stretch over six games by going 2-for-4 with a double on Monday against the White Sox. The 32-year-old is having the worst season of his career, but that in turn has significantly lowered his price for MLB DFS picks and with a career .803 OPS and coming off a 2-for-4 game, McClure sees this as the spot to utilize Nimmo in MLB DFS lineups at a value.

The Mets continue their series against the White Sox, who are starting right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon, who was scratched from his Saturday start with lower back tightness. The 24-year-old allowed four runs (three earned) over five innings on May 18 against the Cubs and he may be less than 100% after being scratched roughly 72 hours ago. Nimmo, a left-handed hitter, has a career .818 OPS against RHPs. Despite his lower batting average and OPS than his career, his hard-hit rate is better than 92% of baseball with an average exit velocity better than 87% of the sport.

McClure is also rostering Astros second baseman/outfielder Jose Altuve ($3,900 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Altuve went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in his last game on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to four games. He also has four multi-hit games over his last six contests. Like Nimmo, Altuve hasn't been performing to the back of his baseball card throughout the entirety of the season, but the nine-time All-Star is batting .417 with four RBI and five runs scored over his last six games.

Altuve should feel comfortable in the batter's box against a familiar foe in Athletics LHP JP Sears. Altuve is 6-for-19 for a .316 batting average over his career against the 29-year-old pitcher. Sears allowed six runs over five innings against the Angels on Wednesday and has a 10.00 ERA over his last two starts. The 35-year-old is a career .326 hitter against LHPs, and McClure likes his value and matchup for Tuesday MLB DFS picks. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 27, 2025

