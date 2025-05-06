Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is one of the game's preeminent power hitters and the left-handed slugger enters Tuesday as the National League leader with 11 home runs. Philadelphia is in Tampa Bay this evening and with temperatures expected in the mid-80s for a 7:05 p.m. ET and a gentle breeze blowing out to right-center field -- conditions that are ideal for lefties with power. That will make Schwarber a popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday.

He'll face Rays righty Drew Rasmussen tonight and Rasmussen has only given up two home runs in 30 2/3 innings but Schwarber is 3-for-8 with a home run off Rasussen lifetime. So who much exposure should you have to Schwarber on Tuesday and who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Friday (when McClure last made MLB DFS picks), McClure identified Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Ragans threw five shutout innings and struck out 11 in a win over the White Sox, returning 34.2 points on DraftKings and 54 points on FanDuel . Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Royals 3B/OF Jonathan India, who is $3,100 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft spent his first four seasons in the big leagues with the Reds, slashing .253/.352/.412 with 63 home runs and 235 RBI during his time in Cincinnati.

He was traded to the Royals this offseason as part of the Brady Singer trade and he's finally starting to acclimate after a slow start. He's hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-31 during that span and hitting his first home run of the year on Sunday. India has raised his batting average by 32 points over the last week and change, and he's a great value play for your MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday.

McClure is also rostering Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2022 and is already a two-time all-star. He'll match up with Athletics lefty Jeffrey Springs on Tuesday and sports a .958 career OPS against the A's.

Rodriguez is off to a somewhat sluggish start in 2025, as he's slashing .206/.308/.375. However, he does have five home runs, 16 RBI and five stolen bases, and his .235 BABIP is more than 100 points below his career average despite an average exit velocity (91.5 mph) that is par for the course in his career. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

