The New York Yankees will try to sweep their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals during the Wednesday MLB schedule. New York has a collective .487 slugging percentage as a team to lead the majors, powered by Aaron Judge. He has four doubles and six home runs this season, remaining one of the most popular MLB DFS picks on a daily basis. However, Judge has not hit a homer since April 4, bringing down some of his DFS value.

He is still among the most expensive players in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel due to his .381 batting average and 20 RBI. Should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure identified Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani has one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Ohtani went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and hit a solo home run, returning 24 points on DraftKings and 31.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB continuing on Wednesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for April 16. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, April 16

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Angels outfielder Mike Trout at $5,900 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Trout's price has dropped following a slow start to the season, as he is batting .186 and has been held hitless in back-to-back games. However, he hit his sixth home run of the campaign on April 11 against Houston after hitting two homers against Tampa Bay the previous day.

The 33-year-old walked and stole a base against Texas on Tuesday, providing DFS value even on a day when he did not have a hit. Trout has driven in multiple runs on five occasions this season, so he tends to post big numbers when he is seeing the ball well. He is facing Rangers starting pitcher Patrick Corbin, who allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in his Rangers debut last Tuesday.

McClure is stacking Trout with Angels outfielder Taylor Ward ($4,300 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Corbin posted a 3.25 ERA across 33 starts in 2019, but he has been a mediocre starting pitcher since then. He has finished with an ERA of at least 4.66 in five straight seasons, so he is an excellent pitcher to fade on Wednesday night.

Ward is one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now, crushing five home runs in his last six games. He did not go yard in his first 10 games of the season, but he is in excellent form coming into this matchup. McClure is happy to fade Corbin with Trout and Ward in his DFS lineups on Wednesday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 16, 2025

