The Wednesday MLB schedule gives DFS players a chance to play multiple slates, including one early in the afternoon along the main slate in the evening. There are 10 games starting at 6:45 p.m. ET or later, with star power packed into the MLB DFS player pool. The Cubs and Dodgers will meet for the final game of their two-game slate after Chicago beat Los Angeles, 11-10, in 10 innings on Tuesday. There were 10 players who recorded multiple hits in that game, so MLB DFS stacks from that game could have returned huge numbers in MLB DFS contests.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani scored a pair of runs, and he remains one of the most expensive players in the player pool on a daily basis. Should you tie up a large portion of your salary with Ohtani on Wednesday night? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday (when he last made picks), McClure identified Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Langford went 3-for-4 with a home run to return 27 points on DraftKings and 33.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Wednesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for April 23. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, April 23

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Langford again at $4,300 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Texas was the only team in the majors that had not scored seven runs in a game this season, but Langford helped change that on Tuesday. He went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a walk and a stolen base in an 8-5 win against the Athletics.

Langford is batting .292 with five home runs and seven RBI in his first 48 at-bats of the season, making him one of the most productive hitters in the Texas lineup. He was moved up to second in the lineup amid a slew of tweaks made by manager Bruce Bochy on Tuesday. That move gives Langford more plate appearances, which is one reason McClure is targeting him again on Wednesday.

McClure is also rostering Twins outfielder Byron Buxton ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Buxton is coming off just his second hitless outing in his last six games, but he still made a huge impact with a diving catch to save the game in the ninth inning. The 31-year-old went 5-for-9 in the final two games of Minnesota's series against Atlanta over the weekend, hitting his fourth home run of the season on Sunday.

Buxton has six extra-base hits and five multi-hit games in his last 11 outings, improving his season numbers. He continues to add value on the base paths, stealing five bases across 82 at-bats. Buxton is facing White Sox starter Bryse Wilson (0-0, 4.50 ERA), who is making his first start of the season following nine relief appearances. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 23, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.