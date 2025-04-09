The opening 10-game stretch of any MLB season draws more attention and overreaction than any other 10-game stretch throughout a year, and the 2025 MLB season is no different. The Braves won just their second game of the season on Tuesday as they are off to a 2-8 start despite having popular options in the MLB DFS player pool like Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson. The Braves play the Phillies in the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday with the Braves coming off a 7-5 win on Tuesday, so should you feel more confident about adding Atlanta options to Wednesday MLB DFS lineups?

Royals pitcher Seth Lugo finished second in the American League Cy Young voting last season and he has a 3.27 ERA over two starts this season, so is he the top starting pitcher to target when the Royals play the Twins for your Wednesday MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure identified Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans as his top pitcher for MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Ragans had 11 strikeouts over six innings, allowing just one run on four hits, returning 30.5 points on DraftKings and 52 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB continuing on Wednesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for April 9.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, April 9

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Angels outfielder Mike Trout at $5,500 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. The future Hall of Famer has only six hits over his first 10 games of the season, but three of them landed over the wall for three early-season home runs. Trout is hitting just .171, but that home run potential remains for the 11-time All-Star.

Trout had 10 home runs in just 29 games last season as his power numbers have remained strong even with a declining average and more injuries later in his career. Trout averages 40 home runs in a 162-game average throughout his 15-year career. The Angels are off to a 7-3 start and averaging 6.7 runs per game over their current three-game winning streak and McClure sees value in Trout at his price for Wednesday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Phillies shortstop Trea Turner ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Turner has at least one hit in five of his last six games and has scored a run in three of his last four contests. The Braves are starting right-handed pitcher Grant Holmes, who allowed four runs over four innings against the Dodgers on March 31 in his last start. Holmes is making just his ninth career start as he's been used as both a starter and a reliever over his first two MLB seasons.

Turner hit .295 with an .807 OPS and 21 home runs, 62 RBI and 88 runs scored over 121 games last season. The Phillies are off to a 7-3 start and rank sixth in the National League with 50 runs scored, averaging five runs per game. Turner has at least 21 home runs in four straight seasons and scored at least 100 runs in the previous three years before last year. His overall talent makes Turner an often strong option for MLB DFS picks, and McClure projects that to be the case again on Wednesday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 9, 2025

