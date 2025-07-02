If you've been a keen enough daily Fantasy baseball player to follow what the Marlins have been doing for more than the past week, you've likely found yourself in some cashing scenarios when making MLB DFS lineups. Miami enters Wednesday on an eight-game winning streak, which is one win away from being tied for the second-longest winning streak of the 2025 MLB season. The Marlins scored at least eight runs in half of those victories, led by breakout performances from under-the-radar options like Agustin Ramirez, Otto Lopez and Kyle Stowers from the MLB DFS player pool.

The Marlins continue their series against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, so how should these Miami options factor into forming a Wednesday MLB DFS strategy? After three rainouts and a suspended game on Tuesday, there are games being played throughout the day and multiple doubleheaders, so there are ample options for different slates to form MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Astros first baseman Christian Walker as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Walker went 3-for-4 with an RBI, returning 11 points on DraftKings and 12.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, July 2

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani, who is $6,400 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Ohtani hit his 30th home run of the season on Tuesday and he has a homer in five of his last eight games. Ohtani, an MVP winner in each of the last two seasons, could be on his way to a third straight MVP Award as he leads the National League in statistics such as home runs (30), runs scored (83), slugging percentage (.637) and OPS (1.024).

The Dodgers continue their series against the White Sox, who are throwing a bullpen game on Wednesday. The White Sox bullpen has a 4.06 ERA this season. Chicago is starting left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert in the opener's role, but even as a left-handed hitter, Ohtani is batting .305 against LHP this season. There's nearly no stopping Ohtani, and McClure expects another strong night from arguably the best player in the sport.

McClure is also rostering Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($4,100 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Riley went 3-for-4 with a double on Tuesday as he has six hits over his last three games. His power numbers have declined over the last two seasons after hitting at least 33 home runs in three straight seasons from 2021-2023, but he still has elite metrics, including ranking better than 90% of baseball in average exit velocity and barrel percentage, while ranking better than 88% of the sport in hard-hit percentage.

The Braves continue their series against the Angels, who are scheduled to start left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. Riley is 2-for-3 in his career against Kikuchi, and he's a career .280 hitter with an .884 OPS against LHP. Riley comes at a cheaper price than he has at other points in his career and this season, and due to that and this matchup, McClure sees value in the two-time All-Star third baseman for Wednesday MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

