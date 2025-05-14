The first and final first pitches of the Wednesday MLB schedule are more than 10 hours apart as Wednesday features possibly the most jam-packed day of the 2025 MLB season. Due to multiple rainouts on Tuesday, the Wednesday MLB schedule opens with a 17-game slate. Some of those could be cancelled again with poor weather in parts of the country, but for daily Fantasy baseball players, there are ample ways to create an MLB DFS strategy with a bevy of slates to choose from. Keeping an eye on the latest weather updates is just as important as checking out the lineup on days like Wednesday when making MLB DFS picks.

The nightcap features Athletics vs. Dodgers with a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch after a surprising 11-1 victory for the Athletics in the first game of the series. Should your MLB DFS lineups include Athletics such as Jacob Wilson, Brent Rooker or Miguel Andujar from the MLB DFS player pool? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure identified Padres pitcher Dylan Cease as his top starting pitcher for MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Cease allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings, returning 27.4 points on DraftKings and 48 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2025 MLB season continuing on Wednesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for May 14. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, May 14

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford, who is $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Langford extended his hitting streak to three games on Tuesday, a day after hitting his seventh home run of the season. The Rangers continue their series against the Colorado Rockies, who are 7-35 overall and allowing 6.4 runs per game this season. Langford scored a run in each of the first two games against Colorado and McClure expects a strong offensive performance from Texas on Wednesday.

The Rockies are starting right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela, who has allowed four earned runs in each of his last three starts. The 30-year-old allowed eight runs (four earned) on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Padres on Friday. Right-handed hitters, like Langford, are hitting .363 with a 1.065 OPS against Senzatela this season, and McClure projects Langford to take advantage of this matchup on Wednesday.

McClure is also rostering Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Abrams hit his fifth home run of the season on Tuesday and he's batting .407 with a 1.000 OPS over his last six games. Abrams was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and he averaged 19 home runs and 39 stolen bases in 2023 and 2024 in his first two full MLB seasons. He has a career-high .880 OPS this season, coming off his first All-Star appearance last year.

Abrams should feel comfortable in the batter's box on Wednesday against Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder. The 24-year-old shortstop is 3-for-10 in his career against the RHP. Abrams, a left-handed hitter, has four of his five home runs and a .906 OPS against RHPs this season. Elder has a 4.97 ERA over seven starts this year. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 14, 2025

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.