There will be rain on and off throughout the day in New York and on the East Coast on Wednesday. Jacob deGrom is scheduled to make his return to the city where he won two Cy Young Awards with the Mets. DeGrom won't be facing his former team, however, with the Rangers playing the Yankees in the Bronx, and after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons with the Rangers, deGrom has a 2.29 ERA over nine starts this year.

The Dodgers snapped their four-game losing streak on Tuesday after scoring three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Mike McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Tuesday, Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel.

MLB DFS picks for May 21

Top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, May 21

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Phillies third baseman/first baseman Alec Bohm, who is $4,300 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel for MLB DFS lineups. Bohm went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Tuesday after going 2-for-5 with a home run on Monday in a strong series against the Rockies, who have struggled to get nearly everybody out this season. The Rockies are 8-40, including 2-15 over their last 17 games, and are allowing eight runs per game over their first two contests against the Phillies.

Bohm's had 97 RBI in back-to-back seasons as a key run producer in the Phillies lineup, and McClure expects more opportunities for him to drive in runs on Wednesday. Carson Palmquist is making just his second MLB start for Colorado and the 24-year-old allowed five runs in four innings against the Diamondbacks on Friday in his debut. Bohm, a right-handed hitter, hit .287 with an .808 OPS against left-handed pitchers like Palmquist last season.

McClure is also rostering Angels shortstop Zach Neto ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old enters on a five-game hitting streak with five RBI over that span. Neto, in his third MLB season, is hitting a career-best .278 with an .867 OPS to showcase why he was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He had 23 home runs and 30 stolen bases last year in his first full MLB season and his OPS is more than 100 points higher this year.

Neto should feel comfortable in the batter's box on Wednesday against Athletics left-handed pitcher JP Sears. The shortstop is 4-for-7 with a home run in his career against Sears and the right-handed hitter has a career .313 batting average and .912 OPS against LHPs. McClure loves Neto at his price to return value for Wednesday MLB DFS lineups. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

